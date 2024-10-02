Evolution enters Atlantic Canada through agreement with Atlantic Lottery

The provider for casino operators will bring its games to the provinces of New Brunswick, Newfoundland & Labrador, and Nova Scotia.

Press release.- Evolution has announced a partnership agreement with Atlantic Lottery (AL) to bring its games to the Atlantic Canadian provinces of New Brunswick, Newfoundland & Labrador, and Nova Scotia. Under the terms of the agreement, AL will feature a wide variety of games from Evolution, NetEnt, Red Tiger, Big Time Gaming, and Nolimit City to players in these provinces via its online casino platform.

AL is the fifth Canadian provincial governmental organisation to partner with Evolution, joining British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC), Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis (AGLC), Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG), and Loto-Québec. This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone for Evolution by completing the rollout of its products across all regulated provinces in Canada and further advances the Group’s growth in the North American market. With a combined market size of approximately 2.5 million people, AL represents a key player in the Canadian gaming landscape.

Jacob Claesson, chief executive officer at Evolution North America, said: “We are beyond excited to partner with AL and expand Evolution’s presence into Atlantic Canada. This deal underlines Evolution’s commitment to innovation and market leadership, cementing our role as a trusted partner for regulated markets worldwide.”

Michael MacKinnon, VP of product at AL, added: “We’re very happy to partner with market leaders Evolution to take advantage of their world-leading online casino content. As Atlantic Canada’s first choice for lottery and gambling, it’s a pleasure to be able to bring our players this exceptional content as we continue to expand and enhance our online offering.”