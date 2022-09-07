EveryMatrix to exhibit at next SBC Summit Barcelona edition

SBC Summit Barcelona 2022 will be held between 20-22 September.

EveryMatrix will attend the 2022 edition of SBC Summit Barcelona with great news and announcements.

Press release.- The iGaming conference and exhibition, SBC Summit Barcelona 2022, is just around the corner and EveryMatrix is ready to attend one of the most important events where global leaders in sports betting and iGaming assemble to discuss the future of the industry, exchange knowledge and build powerful connections.

SlotMatrix Exclusives

Since launching its pure B2B aggregator, SlotMatrix, EveryMatrix has released a wealth of premium new slots from its in-house studios, Spearhead Studios and Armadillo Studios, as well as from its top RGS partners.

The list of top titles includes Bettle Bailey, Valholl, The Lioness, John Daly Spin It And Win It, 15 Armadillos and Armadillo Goes West, among many others.

EveryMatrix is also releasing Mythological Mayhem Supreme Streaks on the first day of SBC Summit Barcelona. The game brings to life the mystical stories from Greek Mythology, combining them with the most unique and innovative slot mechanics to create a fun and engaging experience.

Create jackpots across any game with JackpotEngine

The company has recently launched JackpotEngine, the complete Jackpot Management System that allows iGaming operators to create their own jackpots with fully configurable properties across their entire portfolio and player segment.

Keep safe and prevent abuse with Bonus Guardian

EveryMatrix’s BonusEngine product was recently enhanced with a new feature: Bonus Guardian.

The new AI-based product utilizes cutting-edge technologies and analysis of thousands of patterns to prevent bonus abuse and help operators avoid unnecessary bonus costs.

SBC Summit Barcelona 2022 will take place on September 20-22, at Fira Barcelona Montjuïc. The exhibition is accompanied by the year’s most comprehensive conference agenda, featuring a speaker line-up of 350 senior executives and specialists across 7 stages.