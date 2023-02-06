Bet-at-home goes live with EveryMatrix sportsbook platform and turnkey solution

The agreement covers all markets where bet-at-home is currently present.

Tier-1 operator bet-at-home has gone live with B2B provider EveryMatrix’s advanced sportsbook and turnkey solution with the Frankfurt-listed brand replacing its existing platform with EveryMatrix’s tech stack.

Press release.- EveryMatrix’s OddsMatrix sportsbook and comprehensive turnkey solution, including casino platform, player management, payments module, and affiliate software will further enhance the bet-at-home operation driving both revenues and efficiencies.

Bet-at-home will become one of EveryMatrix’s largest sports clients in both revenue and brand value. The agreement covers all markets where bet-at-home is currently present, including its core regulated German market.

The two-phased launch was kicked off with the bet-at-home MGA-licenced business, with the German-regulated business to follow shortly after.

Founded in 1999 and listed on Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2004, bet-at-home is a household name in Germany, Austria, and many other markets with deep roots in the sports sector and more than 5.5 million registered customers worldwide. It has a leading position in several European countries and is one of the industry’s most respected bookmakers.

Today’s announcement follows another landmark client win in 2023 for EveryMatrix with the provider awarded the public tender to supply the Hungarian state-owned gaming and lottery operator Szerencsejáték Privately Held Company Limited with an end-to-end suite of state-of-the-art digital sports betting software solutions and services for its online brand TippmixPro.

Ebbe Groes, Group CEO of EveryMatrix, said: “Going live with bet-at-home is a huge milestone for both our OddsMatrix sportsbook platform and for the business as we celebrate our 15th anniversary. OddsMatrix is rapidly becoming recognised as the must-have modern sportsbook platform technology for global, tier-1 brands.

“We have established a second-to-none relationship with our partners at bet-at-home and thank them for putting their faith in us, and in what we truly believe to be a market-leading product that will not only contribute to their ongoing success but also propel their sports offering to the next dimension.”

Marco Falchetto, CEO of bet-at-home, said: “We have been thrilled with the results EveryMatrix have achieved within our casino division, therefore we are delighted to extend this to integrating their proven sportsbook platform and services and pushing the go live button!

“The combination of their outstanding track record, best-in-class technology and enormous expertise made this an easy choice and we look forward to generating exceptional results together.”

