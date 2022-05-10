EveryMatrix secures West Virginia licence

EveryMatrix will supply The Mountain State with its gaming products upon approved certification.

After filing for several new licences earlier this year, iGaming platform provider EveryMatrix is proud to announce it has officially secured licencing in West Virginia.

Press release.- Upon successful review of licence applications by the West Virginia Lottery Commission, EveryMatrix was granted a licence to supply The Mountain State with its gaming products upon approved certification.

EveryMatrix is currently preparing to ‘GO LIVE’ by putting up hosting facilities and getting its products certified.

Erik Nyman, President EveryMatrix Americas, comments: “EveryMatrix has filed several licences in states that have regulated casinos and sports, and we are pleased to see these efforts are paying off. Alongside licencing, we also have multiple deals with large U.S. operators that will be ready soon.

“It will take a lot of time and dedication to become a leading supplier of turnkey services for gaming in the U.S., but this is another crucial step in that direction.”

EveryMatrix will distribute gaming content from Armadillo Studios and Spearhead Studios through easy integration with the company’s Casino Integration Platform, CasinoEngine.