EveryMatrix signs patent license agreement with IGT

EveryMatrix will now be allowed to offer slots that utilize patented game features within IGT’s portfolio.

iGaming provider EveryMatrix has just signed a patent license agreement with IGT, holder of the largest slot game feature patents portfolio in North America.

Press release.- This agreement will allow EveryMatrix to offer slots across North America that utilize patented game features within IGT’s portfolio and others in IGT’s game features patent licensing program, increasing EveryMatrix’s reach and strengthening its position in the U.S. and beyond.

Erik Nyman, President EveryMatrix Americas, comments: “Signing a patent license agreement with IGT was an important milestone in our U.S expansion. Through this agreement, EveryMatrix will have access to IGT’s game feature patents, allowing us to distribute our gaming content to partners across North America.”

Stephen Calogero, VP and Deputy General Counsel, Global Gaming and Intellectual Property at IGT, says: “We are pleased to add EveryMatrix as a member of the game features licensing program which has fostered unprecedented innovation for game mechanics across the industry.”