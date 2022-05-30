EveryMatrix acquires sports betting provider Leapbit

The merger will strengthen the Group’s sports betting product OddsMatrix with an advanced and proven retail offering.

Press release.- B2B iGaming technology provider EveryMatrix has finalised the acquisition of sports betting developer Leapbit. The merger will strengthen the Group’s sports betting product OddsMatrix with an advanced and proven retail offering.

Through the new acquisition, EveryMatrix will elevate its online-first OddsMatrix platform to an omnichannel iGaming solution. OddsMatrix will integrate Leapbit’s comprehensive retail-focused software solution and other products such as virtual horse racing and lottery games.

Leapbit and OddsMatrix synergies

Founded in 2018, Leapbit is a B2B sports betting supplier with the extensive market knowledge and a highly-skilled technical team. Its core team has previously been with Romanian-leading bookmaker Superbet, including two of the company’s founders.

Leapbit has developed its in-house retail and sportsbook solutions, virtual horse racing, and lottery products while also producing bespoke software for Tier 1 bookmakers targeting Central and Eastern Europe.

The new merger will expand OddsMatrix’s ecosystem with a mature retail product, allowing the Group to increase its customer base with a new segment of clients looking for a feature-rich and complex product that can support both retail and online operations in regulated markets.

Ebbe Groes, Group CEO of EveryMatrix, says: “OddsMatrix is one of the company’s three pillars and is growing at a tremendous rate already. Retail is a big component of any comprehensive sports betting suite, and by integrating Leapbit’s technology, we can take OddsMatrix to new levels of complexity.

“We’ve been impressed by Leapbit’s technology and expert team, and we’re looking forward to growing OddsMatrix together by greatly expanding our addressable market.”

Team integration and new Zagreb office

Leapbit’s development team will be merged with OddsMatrix’s existing organisation and continue to deliver software from their current base in Zagreb, Croatia. To further consolidate the merger of the two entities, Leapbit’s Leadership Team will oversee the transition.

Božo Kekez, Co-Founder & CEO of Leapbit, comments: “We’re delighted to be signing with EveryMatrix. The past four years with Leapbit have been more fruitful than expected; we’ve done a lot of work in a short time frame and couldn’t be prouder of this outcome. The team is eager to re-join a bigger company and work from the inside to push the boundaries of innovation within the sports betting software space.”

Growing at an accelerated rate, OddsMatrix has reached the milestone of a monthly average of €100m in total placed bets in Q4 of 2021. With a comprehensive roadmap for 2022, OddsMatrix is set to expand its capabilities and continue to offer in-demand features for its sports partners and clients.