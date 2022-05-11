EveryMatrix reveals a strong start to 2022 with growth across all business segments

B2B iGaming technology provider EveryMatrix reveals strong results for Q1 of 2022.

Press release.- EveryMatrix’s Q1 update shows Gross Profit growth across all business segments (Casino, Sports, and Platform), a strong cash position and sustained business momentum. The Group has reinvested the positive cash flow in its in-house game studios and expansion into the U.S. market, both sets to support the Company’s future growth.

CONTINUED GROSS PROFIT GROWTH

Gross Profit (Gross Revenue less direct costs to game suppliers) increased by 14 per cent Y/Y in Q1 2021 to €13.9m (12.3) with a 4-year CAGR of 35 per cent. Gross Profit was driven by substantial growth around the world and the stabilisation of German revenues after the regulatory changes there.

EBITDA is down by 14 per cent to €4.8m (5.6) versus a strong comparative in the first quarter of last year. €4.8m is on par with the 2021 average. The Company has continued to invest in its game studios (Spearhead Studios, Armadillo Studios and SlotMatrix RGS) and the U.S. market during the period.

The EBITDA/Gross Profit margin was 35 per cent (46 per cent), which is at the same level as the EBITDA/Gross Profit margin for the full year 2021. The margin was affected by the increase in the Group’s headcount from 553 at the end of Q1 2021 to 669 at the end of Q1 2022, and costs associated with the game studios and U.S. investments.

Net Cash grew from €5.9m in Q1 2021 to €11.1 million in Q1 2022. The Company is reinvesting positive cash flow into future growth and remains debt-free.

Ebbe Groes, Group CEO of EveryMatrix, says: “We have started the year with a strong financial performance across all three business segments, driven by our well-balanced and innovative product offering and broad client base. We saw a record number of new client wins in the quarter with 40 deals signed across all products.

“We continue to invest organically for our next level of growth, mainly in our game studios and the North American markets. On top of the organic investments, we are also looking at M&A opportunities.”

KEY MILESTONES IN Q1

Six new Tier 1 clients were added in Q1 across the U.S., Africa, Asia, and Europe.

The newly launched SlotMatrix, the pure B2B casino content aggregator, is off to a good start, with 13 clients signed already in Q1.

The casino gamification solution JackpotEngine was launched ahead of ICE 2022.

A B2B gaming license was granted in West Virginia, and applications were filed in additional states.

New features were added to the Company’s sportsbook OddsMatrix, including BetBuilder for American football and coverage of three more Esports titles.

The Company initiated a determined welfare support programme for its Ukrainian staff.

“Throughout the events in Ukraine, our number one priority has been the health and safety of our colleagues, clients, and partners. We have managed our operations with minimal interruptions since Lviv is a development office and I am truly thankful for the aid from our employees and our wider ecosystem,” comments Ebbe Groes.

SALES PIPELINE

EveryMatrix has a solid sales pipeline with promising opportunities across the globe.

“The strength of the EveryMatrix team, the number of active leads, client wins and launches, and new product features, together with our continued investments, both organically and through M&A, make me confident about our growth and financial performance in 2022 and beyond,” concludes Ebbe Groes.