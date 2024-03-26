EveryMatrix accelerates LatAm growth with Peru market accreditation

The company see huge opportunities across all its product areas.

Following regulatory accreditation from the country’s Ministry of Foreign Trade & Tourism, the company launches a series of new customers in the Andean country.

Press Release.- The iGaming technology provider, EveryMatrix, excels in delivering solutions within regulated and emerging markets and is one of the first to be accredited in the country enabling its customers to gain early market share.

Regulatory approval will also further expand its reach across the rapidly growing Latin America market with several new customers due to launch in Peru in the coming months.

Let’s remember that EveryMatrix is live in several LatAm markets and is significantly accelerating its regulated growth across the region with a dedicated office opening later this year.

LatAm customers have access to its entire range of modular revenue-generating technology products. This includes online casino and sportsbook platforms, player account management and sports and esports odds/data feeds.

In addition, EveryMatrix clients can also select from affiliate management and optimisation software and services, gamification, bonus and loyalty features, localised content and aggregation and bespoke safer gambling tools.

Moreover, Mincetur has projected that approximately Sol3.8 billion (€1bn) in bets was placed in 2022 with online gaming and sports betting estimated to produce Sol162m (€40.6m) a year for the state.

Bobby Longhurst, Group Chief Commercial Officer, EveryMatrix said: “We’re delighted to be among the first technology providers to be given accreditation so we can instantly power our customers to gain valuable, early market share.

“This is a vital step in further increasing our footprint in LatAm, both as Peru and the wider region continue to regulate. We see huge opportunities across all our product areas including turnkey partnerships that involve multiple EveryMatrix products and services coming together to launch or relaunch operator offerings.

The CCO commented that the company has proven that can deliver large-scale tier-1 technology projects in Europe and is excited at the prospect of replicating this success in Latin America.

“It’s no secret the LatAm market is gathering speed and we’re determined to be at the forefront of that growth in the months and years ahead.”