Everi signs deal with British Columbia Lottery Corporation

All citizens that received a shot of the vaccine will be eligible for the lottery.

Everi Holdings will provide the British Columbia Lottery Corporation with its anti-money laundering solution.

Canada.- Everi Holdings has been selected by the Canadian provincial lottery operator the British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC) to provide its Everi Compliance Anti-Money Laundering (AML) solution in support of BCLC’s gaming and online operations.

The deal extends Everi’s relationship with BCLC, as the company also supplies land-based and online slot content in British Columbia. Everi Digital, the online gaming division of Everi Holdings, is a provider of BCLC’s PlayNow online casino.

Darren Simmons, EVP and finTech business leader for Everi, said: “Everi is committed to adapting to customer needs as the industry changes and creates exciting new opportunities. BCLC has prioritized high levels of compliance as part of the continued expansion of its fast-growing gaming operations in casinos and online platforms across British Columbia. Our RegTech solutions are designed for a wide variety of applications, and we are proud to have been chosen to support BCLC’s critical AML program.”

In 2022, the British Columbia Lottery Corporation named Pat Davis as its new president and CEO. He replaces Jim Lightbody, who took medical leave in 2019 and stepped down in December 2021. Greg Moore and Lynda Cavanaugh had served as interim president and CEO in Lightbody’s absence.

With nearly 20 years of experience in the gambling industry, Davis was most recently BCLC’s chief information officer and vice president of business technology.