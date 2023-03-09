Everi Holdings appoints Debra Nutton to board of directors

Debra Nutton fills a vacancy on the board.

US.- Everi Holdings has appointed Debra Nutton to the board of directors with a start date of April 1. Nutton has also been appointed to serve as a member of the board’s audit committee, nominating and governance committee, and compensation committee. Her appointment fills a vacancy on the board.

With four decades of experience in the gaming industry, Nutton is an executive coach and gaming consultant. She served as executive vice president of casino operations for Wynn Las Vegas from 2013 until 2018 and was a consultant for the pre-opening of Wynn’s Encore Boston Harbor.

She also served as an advisor to the pre-opening team at Resorts World Las Vegas, which opened in 2021 and served in several positions at MGM Resorts, including senior vice president of casino operations. She is a former member of the advisory board for the global gaming Expo (G2E) and served as an original board member of Global Gaming Women. She is on the advisory board of the non-profit U-Ryze.

Michael Rumbolz, executive chairman of the board of Everi, said: “We are delighted to welcome Debra to Everi and believe her distinguished record of gaming achievements and leadership make her an exceptional addition to the company’s board of directors.

“We look forward to benefiting from her counsel and insights, as we continue to focus on products and services designed to make our customers more efficient and more profitable. Debra joins us at an opportune time to assist with the expansive growth opportunities that we expect will take Everi to even greater prominence in coming years.”

Everi has begun construction of a new facility in Las Vegas that will consolidate the manufacturing, assembly and distribution of its gaming machines currently done in Austin. The firm already assembles its self-service fully integrated cash access kiosks, loyalty kiosks, and other FinTech products in Las Vegas.

Exacta Systems launches Everi games at Boston Billiard Club & Casino

Exacta Systems has announced the launch of Everi’s first Historical Horse Racing (HHR) games at Boston Billiard Club & Casino in Nashua, New Hampshire. Everi Holdings’ games include Patriot Extra Spin, Triple Jackpot Gems Deluxe, Wild Gems Extra Spin, and Blazin’ Gems Deluxe, which are available now on Exacta Connect.

In 2022, Exacta Systems launched its historical horse racing (HHR) system at Ocean Gaming Casino in New Hampshire. Initially, it went live with 50 terminals, featuring IGT, AGS, and IntuiCode, expanding the property’s gaming floor.