Everi Holdings to consolidate production at new facility in Las Vegas

US.- Everi Holdings is to cease the manufacturing of gaming machines in Texas and consolidate all production at a new facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. It’s begun construction of a new facility that will consolidate the manufacturing, assembly and distribution of its gaming machines currently done in Austin.

The firm already assembles its self-service fully integrated cash access kiosks, loyalty kiosks, and other FinTech products in Las Vegas. The new 182,500-square-foot leased facility will include space to co-locate lab facilities for Games and FinTech businesses, house service and customer installation teams, and administrative staff. The location will also have room for future expansion.

The 35 employees affected by the transition to the new location were offered the opportunity to relocate to Las Vegas or to apply for other positions within the company. The building is expected to be completed in October 2023 and to meet 3 Green Globes certification.

The company expects planned closure and exit costs, relocation, employee retention, and other associated expenses of $4.5m in 2023.

Randy Taylor, president and chief executive officer of Everi, said: “As we assessed our near- and long-term operational needs, it was clear that streamlining all of our manufacturing, assembly and distribution processes into a single facility designed to our specifications would best serve the needs of our large and growing casino customer base.”

“Having all of our FinTech and Gaming products assembled and shipped from one new, modern, environmentally-friendly facility in Las Vegas will provide for operational efficiencies while also helping us continue to meet our goals of providing excellent customer service throughout the entire product ordering process.”

In January, Everi Holdings was selected by the Canadian provincial lottery operator the British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC) to provide its Everi Compliance Anti-Money Laundering (AML) solution in support of BCLC’s gaming and online operations.