Euro 2024: 1xBet analyses the football championship

The tournament will take place from June 14 to July 14.

Press release.- From June 14 to July 14, Germany will host matches featuring Europe’s top national football teams. The championship is held once every 4 years and is one of the most anticipated events in the sports world. The high interest in Euro 2024 will provide huge profits for all 1xBet Affiliate Program participants, according to the firm.

The tournament unites millions of fans around the world, offering a unique opportunity to enjoy top-class football and get unforgettable emotions.

Who do the experts believe in?

The 24 strongest regional teams will compete for the trophy, with experts favoring the England national team, a finalist in the last tournament. The English failed to become European champions for the first time at their home tournament 4 years ago, but the golden generation wants to take advantage of their second chance.

The primary challenger to Gareth Southgate’s team is seen as the French national team. The 2018 World Champion has rejuvenated the squad and is ready for new achievements. Kylian Mbappe is behind the competition in the fight for the Ballon d’Or, but a successful performance at Euro 2024 can change the situation in his favor. The striker can showcase his skills, and he is confident that Aurélien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga provide solid play in defense.

“You don’t have to be a French national team player to be in a team with reliable partners”, said a 1xBet representative. The company invites owners of news sites, blogs, YouTube channels, social media pages, and other platforms to join the 1xPartners affiliate program and receive a lifetime commission of up to 50% of the bets placed by each player referred. Today, the community unites more than 100,000 partners and attracts more than 3,000,000 users to the 1xBet gaming platform monthly.

Also, experts highly estimate the German national team’s chances of winning the tournament. The Germans are going through a generational change, yet club football in the country is on the rise. The Bundesteam will have an advantage in the form of support from the home stands. On its part, 1xBet Partners can rely on the support of a personal manager who will gladly assist in resolving any issues that may arise.

The Euro could produce a sensation

Italy and Portugal won the previous two championships, even though they were not favorites; while the victories of Denmark in 1992 and Greece in 2004 were real sensations. The favorites’ fans will bet on their teams to win with the belief that they can accomplish the task. However, fans of the less powerful teams remain hopeful that it will be their fellow countrymen who will surprise all of Europe.

“Predicting the tournament winner isn’t easy, but what is certain is the automatic weekly payouts to the 1xBet Affiliate Program participants. More than 250 popular payment systems and online services, including e-wallets and cryptocurrencies, are available for withdrawal”, stated the company.

Goodbye to legends and a chance for new stars

Cristiano Ronaldo is getting ready to play in his sixth European Championship, and it is an all-time record. For his Portugal teammate Pepe and former Real Madrid teammate Luka Modric, the tournament will be their fifth. The legendary players are demonstrating remarkable football longevity, but it’s widely believed that the Euro in Germany will be their last.

At the same time, young talents are looking to secure their star status or earn a transfer to a big-name team. Jude Bellingham, Florian Wirtz, and Lamine Yamal are highly anticipated, as the success of their national teams hinges on their performance. Also, the European Championships could be a springboard for a lot of talent that has been on the radar for a few years now. António Silva (Portugal), Giorgio Scalvini (Italy), Georgiy Sudakov (Ukraine), and Benjamin Šeško (Slovenia) could go for promotions after successful performances at the European Championships.

According to the firm, “the 1xBet affiliate program is like a big football tournament in which there are no losers. 1xPartners offers the best conditions for both experienced players in the online business and those who only aspire to great success. Access to regularly updated statistical reports will help you effectively adjust your strategy and increase your profits, while the high conversion rate of registrations to deposits—up to 65%!—guarantees an easy start and stable income in the long term”.

The excitement around the European Championships always appears long before the tournament starts. The population of the three favorite countries alone is around 200 million people, many of whom will bet on their team.

The company said that members of the 1xPartners community eagerly anticipate the football festivities to boost their bank account balances. “Want to convert fan excitement into significant profits?” asked the company and invited everyone interested to become a partner and earn money with the reliable bookmaker 1xBet.