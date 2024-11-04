Essential event guide: Getting ready for SiGMA Europe

The expo will take place from November 11 to 14 at the Malta Maritime Hub. The entire venue spans an incredible 45,000 square meters.

Press release.- SiGMA Europe 2024 is just around the corner, and delegates are about to dive into one of the most exciting events in the gaming, tech, and digital marketing worlds. According to the organisers of the event, they will experience “a blend of insightful keynote sessions, interactive panels, and hands-on workshops designed to keep them ahead of the curve.”

Taking place at the MMH, an enlarged indoor and outdoor space brings the best in business to Europe. Attendees will discover over 1,000 top-tier operators, suppliers, and affiliates from across multiple sectors. “There are no boring booths here, except bigger-than-life designs, merch they will want to show off, and interactive experiences that will knock their socks off,” the organisers said.

They further added operators have also curated a variety of networking opportunities just for visitors—from exclusive dinners and awards ceremonies to lively after-parties and friendly-competitive sporting events, ensuring they have the perfect setting to connect with industry leaders, investors, and potential partners.

“Chill out in the VIP Ikigai lounge, seal deals in the sales lounge, connect with experts at our two stages and stop by the food court to refuel. Whether you’re looking to expand your network, explore new business opportunities, or simply stay updated on the latest trends, SiGMA Europe is your gateway to all this and more”, a SiGMA representative said.

To help attendees navigate all the best moments, here’s a handy guide to make sure they don’t miss a thing.

SiGMA Europe: Plan your trip

Visiting Malta for the first time? The Plan Your Trip page on the SiGMA website is designed to help in this regard. From hotel recommendations to travel tips, they’ve researched so visitors don’t have to.

Home to 3 UNESCO World Heritage sites, Malta is widely known for its beautiful cultural landmarks. From ancient standing stones to elaborate Renaissance architecture, the islands pack a rich historical punch. Its capital, Valletta, has been described by UNESCO as “one of the most concentrated historic areas in the world”, making its city an open-air museum packed with incredible views and marvels.

“And with so many of our networking events taking place here, it should be your first port of call when it comes to accommodation. Our official partner hotels include the Grand Hotel Excelsior, Iniala Harbor House, Barcelo Hotels and Resorts, AX Hotels, the Marriott Resort Malta, Palazzo Ignazio, Valletta, SO City Hotel, Casa Rosanna, and the Hyatt Centric Malta. Ensure your passport is valid, and be sure to check whether you require a visa to enter the country by checking out the Visa Information section on our website,” SiGMA organisers explained.

Take the scenic route: Getting to SiGMA Europe 2024

Organizers have taken all the necessary steps to make attendees’ journey to the expo and conference as hassle-free as possible.

Ferry Shuttle Service

This complimentary ferry shuttle service offers convenient transportation on the 12th, 13th, and 14th of November (running every hour), ensuring a smooth journey to MMH and back.

08:00am – 7:00pm: Sliema (in front of McDonald’s)

08:45am – 6:30pm: VCP (Valletta Cruise Port – Waterfront)

Bus Shuttle Service

This complimentary shuttle service offers convenient round-trip transportation on the 12th, 13th, and 14th of November (running every 40 min) between the following locations:

8am – 6pm: Hotel Excelsior – Valletta to MMH (every 15-30 mins)

8am – 6pm: The Westin Dragonara Resort & Hilton (St Julian’s) to MMH (every 45 mins)

8am – 6pm: Malta Marriott Resort (St Julian’s) to MMH (every 45 mins)

8am – 6pm: Barcelo Fortina (Sliema) to MMH (every 45 mins)

The last pickup time from MMH to all of the above hotels is 6:30 pm.

Activities such as the Teatru Manoel Tour and the Harbor Cruise on the 11th include transportation to and from the Hotel Excelsior.

Popular ride-hailing apps include Bolt and Uber.

Beat the queues

Pre-registration will be available to delegates looking to collect their badge early and beat first-day queues. Join them on the 10th from 09:00 to 20:00 at the La Valette Lounge, Arrivals Hall at the Malta International Airport, and on the 11th of November from 7.00 to 22.00 at the Hotel Excelsior Ballroom and the La Valette Lounge. A digital version is enough and don’t forget to have a form of identification with you. Join the networking drinks and break the ice with fellow delegates from 18.00pm onwards at the Hotel Excelsior Ballroom.

Stay in the know

“Don’t miss last-minute changes – stay up-to-date with all the latest updates through SiGMA’s official social media channels and the official SiGMA Podcast,” a SiGMA Europe organisers stated.

A new expanded footprint: Explore 45,000 square meters at the MMH.

Held for the second time at the Mediterranean Maritime Hub (MMH), the entire venue spans an incredible 45,000 square meters, breathing new life into a brand new networking space for exhibitors and attendees, with ample quiet spaces and seating areas for uninterrupted meetings. The new expo size still allows attendees to walk the floor comfortably several times per day. The larger venue will provide ample room for attendees to connect, collaborate, and exchange ideas across multiple industries, including a vast outdoor area. New lounges and meeting spaces will allow for meaningful conversations and partnerships, catering to the needs of a diverse array of iGaming professionals, from CEOs and affiliates to investors and startups. A double-decker space above the registration tunnel will feature a relaxing chill-out zone, while a VIP lounge caters to investors and VCs.

Additional highlight features include a huge custom-built food court, which features a brand-new eco-design.