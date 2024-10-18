SiGMA Europe celebrates 10 years with exclusive Affiliate Retreat in Morocco

SiGMA Europe takes place from 11 to 14th November at the Mediterranean Maritime Hub in Marsa, Malta.

50 VIP affiliates will be able to experience a blend of tradition and adventure in Morocco.

Press release.- The organisers of SiGMA Europe have announced they will host a luxurious, all-inclusive retreat for 50 VIP affiliates at the Pestana CR7 Hotel in Marrakech, Morocco, from November 7th to 9th, 2024. The event is supported by G.Partners and KNG Partners.

The organisers said: “This year, SiGMA Europe is extending its hospitality beyond Malta with a unique opportunity for affiliates to experience a blend of tradition and adventure in Morocco. Guests will check in at a private dedicated VIP terminal at the Malta International Airport, before boarding a private jet for Morocco.

“This VIP service offers an exclusive, stress-free travel experience with comfort, privacy, and efficiency. Guests will unwind with trips to the souk, a drive through the Medina in vintage cars, and engage in quad and buggy adventures across the Agafay Stone Desert. The experience will also feature a breathtaking hot air balloon ride, providing a panoramic view of Morocco’s impressive mountain landscapes.”

From Marrakech to Malta

With 27,000 delegates and over 1,000 sponsors and exhibitors, Malta Week 2024 is set to be the largest and most influential event in the European gaming community. Recognised as a top-tier event for generating business, SiGMA Europe has built its reputation on a “friends before business” mindset, making it a must-attend platform for leaders and stakeholders eager to connect, collaborate, and drive the industry forward.

Exclusive VIP Package

Dedicated private terminal on arrival and departure

Fast-tracked security clearance

VIP lounge access

Private jet

Luxury accommodations

Top-notch entertainment activities, including a desert adventure, and a hot air balloon flight

Dinners in some of the best restaurants around

