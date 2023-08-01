EPIC Risk Management to sponsor Slough FC

The gambling harm minimisation group has been named the main sponsor of the team’s away kit.

UK.- Amid ongoing controversy around gambling sponsorship in UK football, a lower-tier team has sealed a deal with the gambling harm minimisation charity EPIC Risk Management. EPIC will be the main sponsor of Slough FC‘s away kit, with its logo on the front of away shirts.

Slough club manager Scott Davies is a Programme Facilitator at EPIC. The sponsorship aims to raise awareness of the company’s prevention programmes, strategic advisory and training.

Paul Buck, CEO of EPIC Risk Management, said: “There’s a special personal connection between EPIC and Slough Town thanks to Scott Davies and therefore we’re delighted to support the direction he’s looking to take the club as the new away shirt sponsors.

“We’ve enjoyed our working relationship with Ashley Smith and the A23 Football Group since they became the majority owners of the club and their vision to give something back to the local community is something that resonates with us.”

EPIC bases its programmes on lived experience. It says close to half of its staff has personal experience of problem gambling and gambling harm. EPIC has said that it wants the ongoing consultations around the UK gambling white paper to take a prevention-based approach to the minimisation of gambling-related harm.

Buck said: “We exist in order to take the problem out of gambling and are proud that our identity will travel on the road with Slough this season. We hope that our presence on the away shirts will help to prompt questions about who we are and what we do, in order to raise wider awareness of gambling-related harm and the effects it can have on people from all walks of life.”