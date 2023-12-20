EPIC Risk Management rebrands for global focus

The gambling harm prevention provider has renamed itself as EPIC Global Solutions.

UK.- EPIC Risk Management has rebranded as EPIC Global Solutions as it aims to expand its international presence. It said the change is intended to represent the growth and scale of its solutions for gambling harm prevention. The company has already expanded to the Americas and plans to continue its growth.

Founder and chief executive Paul Buck said: “We are excited to unveil our new brand identity, which we believe better reflects our values and mission and the territories in which we work.

“This rebranding effort represents a significant milestone for our company, ten years since our inception, and we look forward to continuing to serve our partners with the same level of excellence they have come to expect from us across a decade of providing gambling harm prevention.”

EPIC Global Solutions director of marketing Michael Clarkson said: “When we were founded in 2013, we were the first to put lived experience at the heart of everything we do, and will continue to do so as EPIC Global Solutions.

“The company’s new image has been crafted to better represent its position as a global leader in providing solutions to the long-standing issue of gambling-related harm, emphasising making the organisation’s proposition more effortless to understand for US audiences – a location of significant ongoing growth for EPIC.

“EPIC as a brand is about its people, especially its lived experience facilitators, and their fantastic work. The service EPIC provides is highly emotional, warm, and powerful, and we felt throughout this process that we needed to make sure that the visual message connected to those traits. It was like a book with an amazing story, but the cover didn’t do it justice.

“Now we have something that we can be proud of, and after a fantastic first decade, the transformation to EPIC Global Solutions sets us up for another amazing decade ahead.”

The rebranding includes a new logo and visual identity.

In August, EPIC entered into a two-year deal to work on-site at The Hippodrome Casino in London. The deal followed a pilot programme and a showcase event.

EPIC will provide training to licensed and unlicensed customer-facing staff through 20 workshops and four focus group evaluation sessions on best practice, identifying risk and harm in player activity, vulnerability, stigma, meaningful interactions and increasing confidence. The Hippodrome’s staff will be trained to apply knowledge in real-world scenarios, while evaluation sessions will assess staff learning at the end of the course.