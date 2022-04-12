UK betting operators hand MPs’ Grand National winnings to charity in BGC initiative

The BGC estimated that £250m would be staked on this year

Some 40 MPs joined the BGC initiative under which they could place bets with any winnings going to a charity of their choice.

UK.- UK betting operators have donated Grand National bet winnings won by MPs to charity under an initiative promoted by the Betting and Gaming Council (BGC).

Some 40 MPs took part in the initiative. They were each given £50 by the BGC to back a horse in the world’s most famous steeplechase, with all the winnings going to a charity of their choice.

Participating MPs included shadow minister for technology, gambling and digital economy Alex Davies-Jones MP, cabinet minister and COP26 president Alok Sharma MP and shadow DWP minister and former jockey Guy Opperman MP. They were joined by shadow defence secretary John Healey, Caroline Dinenage MP and Toby Perkins MP.

MPs backed a wide range of good causes, from local community outreach programmes to the DEC – Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal. The BGC boosted their donations so that every nominated charity will receive £250.

Ahead of this year’s race, which was held with live crowds for the first time since 2019, the BGC had stressed the event’s importance as a national symbol in the UK. The body called on ministers to recognise the importance of the race as a heritage event supporting racing and high street jobs.

This year, the annual event at Aintree, Liverpool, was watched on TV by 7.5 million people in the UK with 13 million people placing bets and an estimated 600 million more watching worldwide. It was the first time in three years that bookies in the UK were open for the event due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The BGC estimated that £250m would be staked on this year’s Grand National and that £3m in tax revenues would be generated for the UK Treasury, plus £2m in horse racing levy support for the sport.

The eventual winner of the Grand National was 50/1 shot Noble Yeats, ridden by amateur jockey Sam Waley-Cohen in his final race before retirement.

BGC chief executive Michael Dugher commented: “Yet again the Grand National delivered a brilliant race that was enjoyed by millions of punters across the UK.

“Betting shops are a huge employer and do so much to support hard-pressed high streets and local economies, it was great to see MPs from across the political divide visiting bookies across the country all in aid of good causes.

“This past weekend was a showcase for horse racing and betting. We want the government to recognise the popularity of betting, its unique place in our national culture, and ensure they address punter’s concerns over extra checks and protect jobs in the upcoming white paper.”

