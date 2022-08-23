English cricketer Ryan Davies handed suspended ban for betting

The England and Wales Cricket Board found that Davies bet on cricket matches over a six-year period.

UK.- The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has announced that it has issued a six-month suspended ban against the former professional batsman and wicketkeeper Ryan Davies. The body found Davies had placed 181 bets on cricket matches over a six-year period.

Davies, 25, has not played top-tier cricket since 2018. The breaches identified by the ECB cover a period from 2015 to 2020. He has admitted placing 120 bets in 2015, 16 in 2016, seven in 2017 and 38 bets in 2020. By betting on cricket matches, Davies breached Article 2.2.1 of the ECB Anti-Corruption Codes at that time.

The ECB said it had taken mitigating factors into account, including the fact that Davies admitted the charges when initially contacted about the matter. The body said that he had been suffering with a gambling disorder. He had shown remorse and had since sought professional help to stop gambling.

It added that he didn’t play in any of the matches on which he placed bets. As such the six-month ban will be suspended for two years and only enter force if Davies plays first-class cricket again or breaches the ECB Anti-Corruption Code during the period of the suspension.

In May, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) confirmed that six Spanish tennis players had been banned from the sport after they were convicted of criminal charges relating to match-fixing.

The players were convicted in Spain as part of a wider case involving organised crime, which continues.

In 2021, the International Betting Integrity Association reported a drop in the number of betting alerts it recorded, down to 239 from 270 in 2020.

