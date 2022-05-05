GLMS sent 300 suspicious betting alerts in Q1

The GLMS has made its report for the first quarter.

The number of alerts was down slightly against last year.

Switzerland.- The Global Lottery Monitoring System (GLMS) has reported that it sent its members 300 suspicious betting alerts and notifications in the first quarter of the year. That’s a slight drop against the 323 reported in the same three months in 2021.

The majority of alerts, 243, were raised before sporting events began, while 12 were raised during play and 45 after events had finished. Most – 185 – were green notifications, which warn of suspicious movements with odds that could be explained later. Only 14 were the most serious red alerts, which can include specified allegations of match-fixing.

Again, football accounted for the largest proportion of alerts (176). That was followed by basketball (57), ice hockey (35) and sports (23). There were only six alerts for tennis and three for volleyball. Over half (170) of all alerts related to events in Europe, 61 in Asia, 36 in South America, 22 in Africa, nine in North America and just one for Oceania.

Team-related was the most common reason for alerts, while there were 62 alerts about odds changes. Seven reports were developed and circulated after investigations into significant alerts.

The GLMS‘ 2021 annual activity report on its intelligence unit’s work noted 1,402 alerts in the 12 months, an increase from 1,113 suspicious betting alerts in 2020. It noted that the year included major events such as the UEFA 2020 Championships, the Tokyo Olympic Games and the inaugural FIFA Men’s Arab Cup.