Endorphina shares the Christmas spirit with its new online slot

Press release.- Endorphina announced the release of Royal Xmass 2, promising an unparalleled gaming experience for all Endorphina slots enthusiasts. Royal Xmass 2 is set to be the perfect Christmas game, filled with cheerful Christmas music and ornaments, even the jolly Santa Claus makes an appearance.

With Royal Xmass 2, players instantly feel the magic of the holiday season with every new spin. But what makes this game even better than its predecessor are the new cascading reels, which allow multiple wins to occur in a single spin. Plus, with this new release, players are promised Free Games with the iconic Multipliers Accumulator for maximum wins.

With its festive atmosphere, unparalleled graphics, generous bonus, and gift boxes with multipliers up to x1000 during the Free Games and the main game, Royal Xmass 2 is the perfect Christmas slot that will entertain all players through the entire holiday season. Learn what surprises Santa has ready for you, and embrace the Christmas spirit with Royal Xmass 2.

Endorphina is a world-class slot software provider with a portfolio of over 130 visually pleasing online slots. Dominating the igaming industry since 2012, Endorphina has found the recipe for success, creating player-centred slots with many different themes and engaging features, keeping its audience fully entertained.

Some of the newest Endorphina slots include Joker Ra, Late Night Win, Fresh Crush, Argonauts, Lucky Streak X, and Dia De Los Muertos 2, all featuring stunning graphics and unique game mechanics that players go crazy over.

Furthermore, Endorphina has won over 10 industry awards, proving its quality and knowledge in the igaming world. These awards include the BSG Award 2023, The Best Platform Provider Award at Spice India 2023, the Rising Star – Online Casino Technology in CEE 2022, and more.