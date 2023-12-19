Endorphina shares the Christmas spirit with its brand-new title: Santa’s Puzzle

The game includes a “HoHoHot” Prize of 1000x the total bet.

Press release.- As the end of the year approaches and the holiday season is just around the corner, the casino software provider Endorphina found the perfect way to surprise its audience. Determined to conclude 2023 on a positive note, the company announced the release of its brand-new title Santa’s Puzzle.

Ideal for the upcoming holidays, Santa’s Puzzle is designed to ignite the holiday spirit in every player, spreading joy and excitement along the way. The 5-reel, 4-row festive slot with 50 paylines gives players a glimpse into the life of Santa Claus, where fan mail and pictures of lovely ladies lurk around every corner. However, the excitement really kicks in when the Puzzle Bonus Game begins, featuring Free Spins and multipliers up to x16. There is even a HoHoHot Prize of 1000x the total bet.

Endorphina is the leading casino software provider in the iGaming industry, driven by its passion for innovation and the creation of unique online slots. With an impressive portfolio of 150+ remarkable online slots, Endorphina is showing consistent growth in the iGaming world by constantly pushing the limits in game development. In 2023 alone, Endorphina has managed to win three prestigious awards, marking a significant milestone for the company.