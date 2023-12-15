Endorphina enters the Spanish market by forming a new partnership with Platincasino.es

Through this partnership, Endorphina enters the Spanish market and expects to introduce its original slot games to a larger audience

Press release.- Endorphina has recently announced its new partnership with Platincasino.es. Being a licensed and regulated igaming platform, Platincasino.es will assist Endorphina in its mission to expand its products to a broader audience while also providing a secure space for customers to enjoy some of the best Endorphina slots currently available.

Endorphina is constantly combining its passion for online slots with its devotion to raising industry standards, creating spectacular products in the process. By partnering up with Platincasino.es, Endorphina enters the Spanish market and expects to introduce its original slot games to a larger audience.

Endorphina’s Regional director, Nare Grigoryan, said: “We are thrilled to enter the Spanish market through this strategic partnership with Paltincasino.es! Spain is a dynamic and exciting gaming market, and we are confident that our collaboration will bring a new level of excitement to Spanish players. Our top-notch slot games combined with Platincasino’s reputable platform will undoubtedly create a winning formula.”

Platincasino.es has been operating in Spain since 2021 and has already made a significant impact on the market ever since. A good example of Platincasino’s great success and reputation in the region is the Best Marketing Campaign of the Year award that Jdigital, the Spanish Association of online gambling industry, has awarded them in recent days.

Platincasino.es’s country manager, Luis Alberto López Acuña, said: “We are very proud and excited to have signed this agreement with a TOP provider, such as Endorphina, to enter the Spanish market through a partnership with us.

“Since we started this venture, we had a clear vision, which was to offer our players the best content possible, both from within and outside the market. Today we bring a new provider to the Spanish audience, which we are sure will take their gaming experience to a higher level. Thanks to Nare and Endorphina for their commitment from day one to make this happen.”