Endorphina seals 10 new partnerships within 2 months

The company is proud to announce it has sealed 7 partnerships in December alone and kicked off 2023 with new deals.

Press release.- Even when 2022 was coming to a close, Endorphina, a wickedly talented and leading B2B online slots game provider, had sealed 7 new partnerships in December alone.

Endorphina saw the last remaining days of the year as an opportunity for partnerships, doing business, and moving steps closer to achieving their goals.

This past productive December, Endorphina has partnered with FilsGames, StarCasino, SuperBet, Timeless Tech, Staryes, Bitville Gaming, and InBet! In the first month of 2023, Endorphina has already partnered with FavBet, AdmiralBet, and Betn1! Even with this news, Endorphina shares that they will continue to push forward with the same energy this year.

Robert Harutyunyan, Business Development Manager at Endorphina, has recently spoken with Focus Gaming News about the highlights of 2022 and stated it was a great success for the company.

Harutyunyan said: “we have successfully gained licenses and certifications in more than 20 countries within 12 months. All that is a result of the immense work that has been put in during this period by the whole team, which has grown significantly as well.”

As regards the company’s outlook for 2023, he said they will keep on bringing top content and pointed out Endorphina will definitely enter more and more markets and will expand and thrive for years to come.

Endorphina to exhibit its portfolio at ICE London 2023

Endorphina has announced that they will be making an epic appearance at the upcoming ICE London 2023 show. They mention that they have prepared something extraordinary to entertain visitors at their stand at N7-230.

ICE London will be taking place from February 7-9, 2023, at ExCel London to bring together industry professionals from around the globe to network, discuss, and grow together within the iGaming industry.