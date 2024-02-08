Endorphina presents its new title Oriental Dragon

The slot is available in all Endorphina-supported online casinos from February 8.

Press release.- Endorphina is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest creation, Oriental Dragon. This new title invites players to explore the majestic power of the Green Dragon, a symbol of energy, strength, and power, in a year that coincides with the Dragon’s year according to the Chinese calendar.

Oriental Dragon is set to captivate players with its vibrant theme, featuring 5 reels, 4 rows, and 50 fixed paylines, promising an immersive experience filled with evolution, improvement, and abundance. The game introduces the Golden Dragons, guardians of the reels, who collect pearls from the Green Dragons to unlock the path to success through the 12-year animal cycle.

As players navigate through the cycles, the game culminates in a spectacular 12th spin, where the Wild symbol covers the reels to signify the end of the era’s cycle. This Wild symbol not only enhances the chance of winning combinations but also resets the game’s cycle, offering fresh opportunities for players.

Furthermore, Oriental Dragon features the Scatter Yin and Yang symbols, which trigger Free Games with the Moving Wild feature. Players can choose from 3 modes, balancing the number of spins with the presence of moving Wild symbols to maximize their winning potential. The Classic Risk Game also offers players the chance to double their winnings up to 10 times, adding an extra layer of excitement to the gameplay.

The slot is available in all Endorphina-supported online casinos from February 8, and promises a journey filled with riches and wonder.