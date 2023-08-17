Endorphina partners with LiveScore Bet in the Netherlands

This partnership is poised to deliver an extraordinary level of entertainment to players.

Press release.- Endorphina has today announced a promising new partnership with award-winning sportsbook and casino brand, LiveScore Bet in the Netherlands.

This relationship will push the gaming landscape forward by combining Endorphina’s exceptional games with LiveScore Bet’s respected platform in the Netherlands, providing players with an elevated gaming experience.

With a diverse portfolio of captivating titles, Endorphina has established itself as a trusted industry leader in providing casino games, and LiveScore Bet is recognised for its first-class sports betting and casino services, catering to a wide range of players.

The partnership between Endorphina and LiveScore Bet is poised to deliver an extraordinary level of entertainment and excitement to players within the Netherlands.

Rashad Karimov, senior partnership manager at Endorphina, said: “We are thrilled to partner with LiveScore Bet in the Netherlands, a reputable and well-established brand in the iGaming industry. The collaboration is yet another step for Endorphina in expanding its reach and market presence.

“Our partnership with LiveScore Bet will help Endorphina further cement its position as one of the top casino game providers in the industry. We believe the outcome of this collaboration will bring added value to their players and help us reach a wider audience. We expect strong results.”

Chris Reiff, marketing director at LiveScore Bet, added: “We are delighted to welcome Endorphina as our newest partner. We believe that Endorphina’s game library will greatly enhance our platform, while players can expect a seamless gaming experience with quick loading times, easy navigation, and a wide selection of games to choose from. We are looking forward to providing our players with top-quality games such as Joker Stoker, and Hell Hot 100.”