Endorphina partners with Italian-based Pixelo

Press release.- Endorphina has announced its partnership with Pixelo, a renowned Italian iGaming company. The collaboration is set to deliver the highest quality casino experience to players in Italy as well as further reinforce Endorphina’s position as a highly regarded casino content provider.

Khadija El abi, sales manager at Endorphina, shares a few comments about the new partnership: “We at Endorphina are thrilled about this new partnership! Since launching in Italy, we have been focused on delivering high-quality casino experiences to players. This collaboration with Pixelo has been an essential move in pursuit of our mission, and the addition of another renowned Italian brand demonstrates the high regard for our content in Italy.”

Antonello Corbo, chief technology officer at Pixelo: “We are very happy to have Endorphina among our suppliers and we are confident that this new partnership will bring significant benefits to our customers. The agreement solidifies Pixelo’s determination to offer a software platform that is increasingly oriented towards innovation in the iGaming Industry, providing a complete and updated portfolio of integrated games, capable of involving and intriguing the most demanding bettors.”

