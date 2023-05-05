Endorphina partners up with Quantum Gaming

The partnership will enable Quantum Gaming to offer a more diverse portfolio to its customers

Press release.- Endorphina has announced a new partnership with Quantum Gaming, a white-label and turnkey platform solutions provider for the online gambling industry.

The partnership will enable Quantum Gaming to offer a more diverse portfolio to its customers by integrating Endorphina’s tried and true software into its platform. Meanwhile, global expansion is a high priority for Endorphina, and the company believes that its portfolio of games will be successful and loved by the players.

Oliver de Bono, CEO of Quantum Gaming, shares a few words about the new partnership: “I’m delighted about striking a partnership with Endorphina. Their software is tried and true, and it will bring a new dimension to the Quantum Gaming offering and help us offer an even more diverse portfolio.”

Khadija El Abi, sales manager at Endorphina, also comments: “We at Endorphina are very delighted to have signed this partnership with Quantum Gaming Platform, and to offer our games to its customers. Global expansion is a high priority for Endorphina, and we’re sure our portfolio of games will be a success and loved by the players! We are looking forward to a successful collaboration.”