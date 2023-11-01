Kateryna Goi, Endorphina: “At SiGMA Europe we hope to gain valuable insights into the ever-evolving landscape of igaming”

Endorphina’s head of Marketing talked about the company’s upcoming participation in SiGMA Europe and its future challenges.

Exclusive interview.- Endorphina is gearing up for SiGMA Europe, one of the most anticipated gaming events of the year. In this exclusive interview with Focus Gaming News, the company’s head of Marketing, Kateryna Goi, discusses the company’s plans for the event and the next steps for Endorphina for the rest of the year.

Endorphina is attending the upcoming SiGMA Europe. What do you expect from the exhibition?

We’re excited to be a part of SiGMA Europe, and we have high expectations for the exhibition. SiGMA has always been a fantastic platform for networking, showcasing our latest innovations, and building meaningful partnerships within the igaming industry. At Endorphina, we expect to connect with industry leaders, potential clients, and other stakeholders who share our passion for innovation and excellence in the world of online gaming. We look forward to presenting our cutting-edge online slot games, discussing the latest industry trends, and exploring collaboration opportunities.

Additionally, we hope to gain valuable insights into the ever-evolving landscape of igaming, learn about new regulatory developments, and witness the emergence of groundbreaking technologies that will shape the future of our industry.

“SiGMA Europe has a track record of delivering a dynamic and insightful experience, and we are confident that this year will be no exception.” Kateryna Goi, head of Marketing at Endorphina.

What do you have prepared to take to SiGMA Europe? Do you plan to exhibit any new products at the event?

As a leading provider of online slot games, we understand the significance of innovation and the need to stay at the forefront of the industry. I can’t reveal all the details just yet, but I can assure you that we have a lineup of innovative and engaging slot games that we believe will captivate both our existing player base and new audiences. Our team has been working tirelessly to ensure that our new releases are not only visually stunning but also offer a unique gaming experience.

“We aim to introduce captivating themes, thrilling features, and cutting-edge mechanics that reflect our commitment to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in the igaming world.” Kateryna Goi, head of Marketing at Endorphina.

Endorphina has recently partnered with Arena Casino in Croatia. What does it mean to the company and what are your next steps in the region?

Our recent partnership with Arena Casino in Croatia marks an exciting milestone for Endorphina. It signifies our commitment to expanding our presence in regulated markets and delivering our top-quality gaming content to a broader audience. Croatia is a dynamic market with a growing appetite for online gaming, and our partnership with Arena Casino enables us to provide our innovative and engaging slot games to their players. It also reflects our dedication to compliance and responsible gaming, as we work in alignment with local regulations and standards.

As for our next steps in the region, we are focused on several key objectives. Firstly, we aim to deepen our relationship with Arena Casino by delivering a diverse portfolio of games that cater to the preferences of their player base. We are always working on new and exciting content to keep players entertained and engaged.

Secondly, we plan to explore additional opportunities for collaboration within Croatia and the broader Adriatic region. This involves seeking partnerships with other operators, understanding the local market’s unique demands, and adapting our offerings accordingly.

Lastly, we intend to engage with the local gaming community and contribute to discussions on industry developments and responsible gaming practices. Building strong relationships with local stakeholders is a priority for us.

You attended SBC Summit Barcelona in September, how was your experience at the igaming event?

Attending SBC Summit Barcelona in September was an incredible experience for us at Endorphina. The event was well-organized, and the atmosphere was vibrant. We had the privilege of engaging in insightful discussions, gaining valuable industry insights, and exchanging ideas with like-minded professionals. It’s always a pleasure to be part of an event that unites the brightest minds in the iGaming sector.

Our pre-registration ICE-Breaking party was amazing, and we gathered more than 1500 iGaming professionals in one place. We were thrilled to present our ice stand, which attracted people during the entire expo. Moreover, SBC Summit Barcelona allowed us to stay updated on the latest industry trends, regulatory developments, and emerging technologies. We left the event with a deeper understanding of the evolving landscape of iGaming, which is invaluable for shaping our future strategies.

What are the next steps for Endorphina and what are the upcoming challenges for the rest of the year?

First and foremost, our commitment to innovation and player satisfaction remains at the core of our strategy. We’re focused on expanding our game portfolio with new and captivating titles that resonate with our global audience.

“Innovation is in our DNA, and our next releases are designed to push the boundaries of what’s possible in the world of online slot games.” Kateryna Goi, head of Marketing at Endorphina.

We’re also actively exploring new market opportunities and partnerships. This includes expanding our presence in regulated markets, forming strategic alliances with operators and platforms, and collaborating with other industry leaders to provide a broader audience with access to our games.