Endorphina presents the successor to the first slot game with graphics designed by AI

While sharing similarities with its predecessor, "Joker Ra: Sunrise" includes new features such as Free Games and Sunrise Bonus Game.

“Joker Ra: Sunrise” is a 5-reel, 4-row slot with 25 fixed paylines that will join the company’s portfolio today.

Press release.- Endorphina has announced the release of its newest Egyptian-themed slot game, Joker Ra: Sunrise. The 5-reel, 4-row slot with 25 fixed paylines will join Endorphina’s innovative game portfolio on April 10th, 2024, where a demo slot will be provided for players to try out.

As a successor to Endorphina’s first-ever AI-design slot, Joker Ra: Sunrise features stunning Egyptian scenery, encouraging players to find the sealed pyramid entrances and explore the narrow pathways that lead to unimaginable riches. Joker Ra acts as a Wild in this slot as well, and his presence connects potentially big wins on the screen.

While sharing a few similarities, there are a few areas in which Joker Ra: Sunrise differs from its predecessor, including the Free Games and Sunrise Bonus Game.

During the Free Games, only the top symbols like Wild, Scatter, and Bonus appear, making the gameplay that much more exciting. Furthermore, in Joker Ra: Sunrise, players can win 3 different jackpots during the Sunrise Bonus Game, while collecting all bonus symbols results in an Ultra Jackpot prize of 5000x total bets.