Endorphina has successfully maintained its ISO 27001 certificate

Press release.- In January 2024, Endorphina underwent a multi-day audit according to ISO 27001 standards. With a pleasing conclusion from the independent auditors, Endorphina achieved the set milestone in security and successfully maintained the ISO 27001 certificate this year as well.

The ISO 27001 certification is an independent and third-party verification that the company’s information security management system (ISMS) meets the requirements of the ISO 27001 standard. By maintaining its certification, Endorphina builds trust with its customers, promising information security and privacy.

Since 2012, the company has made its priorities clear when it comes to the continuous improvement of its provided slot games. Endorphina’s enhancement of security elements led the company to the highest level of security, manifested in the acquisition of the internationally recognized ISO 27001 certificate.

This milestone marks a successful entry into the new year and a solid foundation for achieving the company’s goals for 2024.