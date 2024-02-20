Endorphina extends invitation to opening party for Enada Primavera attendees

The party will be held from 12th to 14th March at the Rimini Exhibition Centre.

Participating in the event presents networking and learning opportunities for companies in the igaming world.

Press release.- Endorphina a party called “La Mistica dell’Endorphina!” in honour of the highly anticipated Enada Primavera.

La Mistica dell’Endorphina will be held on March 12th, marking the start of the entire Enada Primavera experience.

Taking into account the importance of Enada Primavera, as well as the opening party, Endorphina stirred up excitement among igaming enthusiasts after announcing its participation in the event, which will be held from 12th to 14th March at the Rimini Exhibition Centre.

Enada Primavera is an important event in the igaming world, whose purpose is to enhance the novelties and excellence in the field with no cash winnings for all ages. For Endorphina, participating in an event like Enada Primavera means exciting new networking and learning opportunities.

