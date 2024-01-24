Endorphina forges a brand-new collaboration with Play North

For Endorphina, this partnership means bigger exposure to a broader audience and an increased number of players in general.

Press release.- The iGaming software provider, Endorphina, has recently teamed up with the prominent Play North. Sharing remarkably similar values, the collaboration between these two companies looks very promising. For Endorphina, this partnership means bigger exposure to a broader audience and an increased number of players in general.

For over 10 years, Endorphina’s goal was to create unique and engaging gaming experiences by always placing the customers in the first place. By constantly pushing the limits in game development and implementing exciting new features, Endorphina has managed to obtain a loyal audience of slot enthusiasts that grows bigger by the minute.

Zdenek Llosa, senior partnership manager at Endorphina commented: “We are proud to strike an auspicious partnership with Play North. Our comprehensive range of slots now has the opportunity to find an even wider audience and spark real endorphins – we are looking forward to sharing them with an increased number of players.”

See also: Visitors can win Endorphina’s black-and-white Nintendo at ICE London 2024

Play North was founded back in 2018 with the sole purpose of creating safer and more entertaining iGaming experiences for players all around the world. Like Endorphina, Play North makes sure to put its customers’ needs first, which is why this collaboration holds great potential. By working together, these two companies can combine their values and passion for iGaming to create a better gaming environment for all iGaming enthusiasts.

Daphne Xerri, chief product officer at Play North said: “Endorphina has become very popular in the last few years, and it’s turning into a ‘must-have supplier’. Our team at Play North is always looking to grow its library with quality and exciting games so partnering with Endorphina is the right move in order to achieve it. We are very pleased to bring their games on board and looking forward to having them live on our site.”