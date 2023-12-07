Endorphina announces a fruitful new product

Endorphina has announced the release of Hot Puzzle.

Press release.- As the end of the year approaches, the casino software provider Endorphina announced the release of another unique title on December 7 – Hot Puzzle where it’s not just the girls that are hot, it’s the prizes as well. By adding this slot to its already rich and diverse game portfolio, Endorphina plans to strengthen its strong position in the iGaming world, as well as further expand its audience of slot game enthusiasts.

Hot Puzzle is a 5-reel, 4-row slot with alluring fruits, captivating graphics, and enchantingly beautiful ladies appearing on the screen. Combining the appeal of classic fruit slots and the enticing Puzzle Bonus Game with multipliers up to x16, Hot Puzzle has the potential to become one of Endorphina’s hottest slots for this year, and will pique every player’s interest in no time! Plus, the “HOT PRIZE” of 1000x the total bet has a nice ring to it.

Endorphina is a leading software provider in the iGaming world, dedicated to innovation and player satisfaction since it was founded back in 2012. Its quality has been proven time and time again with its multiple well-deserved industry awards, as well as the increase of total spins by 31 per cent in the year 2023.

Furthermore, Endorphina has over 2,500 global partners all known for bringing high-quality content to their customers. Endorphina’s game portfolio consists of over 150 online slots, including Lord of the Seas, Late Night Win, Joker Ra, Fresh Crush, and Argonauts, all featuring compelling factors like free spins, bonuses, multipliers, and so much more.