Elys Game Technology receives approval for Ozio Lounge sportsbook in Washington DC

The firm has an agreement to operate the BetDupont sportsbook with District Hospitality.

US.- The sports betting supplier Elys Game Technology has received approval for a Certified Business Enterprise Joint Venture (CBEJV) to operate the BetDupont sportsbook with District Hospitality, which operates the Ozio Lounge in the Dupont Circle area of Washington DC.

Subject to regulatory approval, the BetDupont CBEJV allows it to operate its white label sportsbook solution at the Ozio Lounge, a bar featuring table and cigar service and Mediterranean/American fusion food. The agreement has an initial term of three years from the date of issuance of the licence, with two possible extensions of two years each.

The partnership represents Elys Game Technology’s fourth use of its restaurant sportsbook solution. Elys launched its small business strategy with a white-label sportsbook in restaurants and bar venues at the Grand Central Restaurant and Sportsbook in the Adams Morgan area of Washington DC.

In April, Elys announced a CBEJV with AllBets, and in June, the firm announced a planned sportsbook location at the Entitlement Restaurant and Lounge in Washington, DC, both of which are pending approval.

Michele Ciavarella, Elys executive chairman said: “While this approval is the first in a two-step process to obtain the license required to operate our sportsbook solution at the Ozio Lounge, we believe the increasing pace of approvals demonstrates our U.S. expansion momentum, as well our ability to operate sportsbooks as an ancillary product for restaurants, bars and other small business establishments in a fully compliant manner.

“We are excited to partner with District Hospitality and believe the launch of our sportsbook solution will help further establish the Ozio Lounge as a premier destination for both local guests and tourists alike. We also appreciate the support of the DSLBD, which illustrates their commitment to helping both small businesses and the local DC economy.

“Our sportsbook solution is not only garnering attention within DC, but we believe that interest is growing rapidly in this sector across the nation. We look forward to announcing additional retail locations in the near future, and to replicating this success in additional markets, including our recently announced expansion into the state of Ohio.”

Elys Game Technology partners with Rod ‘N’ Reel in Maryland

Elys Game Technology has partnered with waterfront hotel and commercial bingo hall Rod ‘N’ Reel to enter Maryland’s retail sportsbook market. Elys will provide its sportsbook platform for a new retail sportsbook at the entertainment venue. The location currently offers over 275 pull tab machines and live bingo.

Rod ‘N’ Reel, one of 17 venues that were named in Maryland’s sports betting regulations, is currently awaiting final licence approval.