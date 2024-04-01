Elys completes sportsbook installation at The Ugly Mug in Washington DC

The opening of the sportsbook is subject to final approval from the District of Columbia Office of Lottery and Gaming.

US.- Elys BMG Group has announced the completion of its sportsbook installation at The Ugly Mug restaurant and bar in Washington DC. The venue is located blocks from Nationals Stadium and near Capitol Hill and the Marine Barracks.

The opening is subject to final approval from the District of Columbia Office of Lottery and Gaming (DCOLG). It will be the company’s fourth owned sportsbook in the District.

In March, Elys BMG Group announced the opening of the Grand Central H-Street Sportsbook. Located at 625D H Street NE, it joined the Grand Central Restaurant and Sportsbook and the Cloakroom Gentlemen’s Club Over Under Sportsbook Lounge in Washington DC.

Council member Kenyan McDuffie has proposed a bill that aims to increase competition in the state’s online sports betting market. The bill would create a new class of sports betting licences: three Class C licences, which would be reserved for eligible sports teams.

Currently, GambetDC is the only betting app available across the majority of Washington DC. BetMGM (Nationals Park), Caesars Sportsbook (Capital One Arena), and FanDuel (Audi Field) have retail sportsbooks but can only offer mobile sports betting within two-block zones.

Washington DC sports betting handle reaches $12m in February

Washington DC’s sports betting handle was $12m in February, down 5 per cent from February 2023 ($12.6m) and 25 per cent behind January 2024 ($16m). Revenue was $1.2m, the same level as last year but half of January 2024.

Caesars led the market with $409,386 in revenue from $3.3m in bets. In second place, GambetDC registered $403,646 in revenue from $5.3m. BetMGM generated $294,651 from $2.6m, FanDuel $84,220 from $565,595, Grand Central partnered with Elys Game Technology $25,946 from $234,615 and Cloakbook $1,432 from $15,050.