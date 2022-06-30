Elite files for Fonner Park Grand Island Casino Resort casino licence

If approved by the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission, a temporary casino could open by the end of this year.

US.- Elite Casino Resorts has submitted its application for a licence for Grand Island Casino Resort at Fonner Park race track. A temporary casino could open by the end of the year if the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission approves the application. Elite Casino Resorts of Iowa was named as the operator for the development in April 2021.

The temporary casino would open inside the existing Fonner Park facility with 300 slot machines, five table games, and a grab-and-go dining option. Construction on the permanent casino will start in 2023, with completion expected sometime in 2025.

The resort will include a 37,000-square-foot casino floor with 650 slot machines and 20 table games, plus a sportsbook. The venue will also offer four restaurants including a rooftop dining experience, a show lounge and sports bar, a 116-room boutique hotel, a salon and spa, gift shop, an indoor and outdoor pool with an expansive deck and a 400-stall parking garage.

The casino will connect to the existing grand stand at the horse track while also providing views of the state fair grounds on the west and horse races on the east. Elite Casino said in the press release that it would start taking employment applications as soon as the licence is approved.

The general contractor for both the temporary and permanent structures is Baxter Construction of Des Moines, from Iowa. The temporary casino will be used for storage after the permanent venue is built.

Nebraska voters approved a constitutional amendment allowing casinos at the state’s horse racetracks in November 2020.