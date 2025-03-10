EGT’s stand at SiGMA Africa 2025 aims to be a focal point of the show

SIGMA Africa 2025 will be held from March 11 to 12 in Cape Town.

Press release.- EGT has announced that it will participate in SIGMA Africa 2025, which will be held on March 11-12 in Cape Town. Inspired by its successful performance at last year’s edition of the show, the company is once again ready to welcome its guests at stand 10P, where it will present its special selection of bestsellers and products designed specifically for the local markets.

Bell Link 2 multigame, the new addition to the hit jackpot solution Bell Link, will make its debut to the domestic gaming audience. Featuring a perfect blend of 10 captivating titles on different themes and the well-known jackpot with 4 levels, enhancing winning chances even more, the mix will be among the products that will generate the greatest interest among visitors to the event.

On display will also be the Big 5 Collection Lion mix, specially developed for the South African market. Housed in the popular P 24-24 Up cabinet, the 12 titles of the multigame will offer players an exciting journey, where the Thriller Game, the in-game spin wheel, will additionally enrich the gaming experience.

The slot selection will be complemented by the top-performing Green General HD, including some of the most popular games of EGT’s portfolio, as well as the cabinets from the General Series G 27-27 St and G 27-27 Up.

EGT Digital will also present its rich igaming portfolio, containing more than 120 casino titles, different jackpot solutions, as well as the in-house developed “all-in-one” betting platform X-Nave, which provides the technology and tools operators need to build and maintain a successful online business.

Nadia Popova, chief revenue officer and VP sales & marketing at EGT, shared her positive expectations regarding the exhibition: “SiGMA Africa is a key event, providing us with a valuable opportunity to connect with our local customers and partners while expanding our presence on the continent by starting promising new collaborations. I am confident that the products we will showcase align perfectly with what African operators and players are looking for, and I believe the 2025 show will bring us even greater success than last year’s edition.”