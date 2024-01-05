EGT’s Spider CMS with a successful debut in Regency Casino Tirana

The integration of Spider CMS brings advanced management tools and modules, elevating the player experience across 500 machines.

Press release.- Regency Casino Tirana has extended its partnership with Bulgarian gaming solutions provider, EGT. The collaboration witnessed the installation of EGT’s casino management system, Spider, across all 500 gaming machines at the renowned gaming establishment.

Currently, 3 modules are activated: the Accounting, Security and alarm and Jackpot modules.

Thanks to the Accounting module the casino receives daily and jurisdictional reports, real-time meters view, and can also take advantage of the custom reports builder option, which allows settings to be made for customized reports tailored to the client’s specific needs.

The Security and alarm module of Spider CMS offers real-time events reporting, real-time alarms, as well as detailed separation of user access.

The Jackpot module supports multigame and multi-denomination progressive jackpots, standard and time-based mystery jackpots. It enables the operator to set its own schedule for players’ participation and includes a Multimedia Control Center with full HD graphic and video panels, interactive jackpot triggering frames and advertising videos.

Biserka Draganova, sales manager for the Balkans and Egypt at EGT said: “We are very glad that Regency Casino Tirana trusted us once again.

“I believe that Spider CMS will contribute to the easy and effective management of the gaming hall’s daily activities and will further enhance the gaming experience of its visitors.”

Regency Casino management also gave a positive assessment of its collaboration with EGT. They emphasized that the excellent performance of the gaming machines and software of the Bulgarian company, among which the General Cabinets and the bestseller Bell Link stand out, convinced them to try out the casino management system Spider as well. They added that they are planning to install more EGT’s gaming products in the near future.