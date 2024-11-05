Atlaslive and Alea partner to enhance casino offerings with data-driven player insights

Atlaslive offers over 15,000 games in casino library, which includes slots, live casino games, table games, virtual games, lotteries, and more.

Press release.- Atlaslive has announced a new partnership with Alea, a data-driven casino game aggregator. Together, the two companies aim to deliver customised, data-focused gaming experiences designed to boost player engagement and drive operator success.

Atlaslive’s multi-functional platform empowers sports betting and casino operators with a customisable, scalable solution. Partners have the freedom to tailor the platform to their brand style and market preferences, whether they’re focused on a regional niche or a global audience.

With over 15,000 games in Atlaslive’s casino library, which includes slots, live casino games, table games, virtual games, lotteries, and more, operators can offer a diverse selection to match any player demographic. This vast collection will now be complemented by Alea’s aggregation, creating an unmatched selection of casino content.

Lidiia Vakulenko, COO of Atlaslive, commented on the collaboration: “At Atlaslive, our goal is to provide operators with not only a powerful platform but also the tools and content they need to stand out in a competitive market. Our partnership with Alea enhances our already robust casino offering with even more game diversity while adding sophisticated data insights that help our partners design player experiences tailored to their audience. This partnership is a game-changer for both companies and our partners.”

In addition to its extensive game portfolio, Atlaslive’s platform provides operators with advanced tools to create custom segments and automated marketing triggers. This allows operators to design personalised campaigns and offers based on player behaviour, boosting engagement, retention, and ultimately, revenue.

Jordi Sendra, CEO of Alea, also commented on the collaboration: “We are thrilled to partner with Atlaslive, a company that shares our vision of using data and technology to drive innovation in iGaming. Together, we can offer operators not just a vast range of top-tier games, but the deep player insights they need to refine their strategies and maximise engagement.

We believe this partnership will open up new possibilities for both companies and the operators we

serve globally.”

By bringing together Atlaslive’s dynamic platform and Alea’s data-driven approach, this partnership is set to transform the way casinos operate, providing tools that will help them grow and thrive in the competitive igaming landscape.