1spin4win’s slots now on Plati+ platform extending reach across 14 markets

igaming content provider brings its classic slots to Platipus’ aggregation platform.

Press release.- 1spin4win has announced a new strategic partnership with Platipus, joining its Plati+ aggregation platform. This collaboration introduces 1spin4win’s classic slot portfolio, including Hold the Gold, Buffalo’s Wealth, and Lucky Robbery, to the comprehensive Plati+ platform, enabling access to players across Latin America, Eastern Europe, and beyond.

“Founded in May 2021 by developers with over 15 years of experience, 1spin4win has quickly become a standout in the igaming industry. With over 100 games and a steady release of three new titles each month, the studio blends strong mathematical foundations with engaging gameplay”, the company said.

Platipus’ Plati+ platform simplifies global gaming distribution, offering 77 direct integrations and coverage across 14 regulated markets. This partnership brings 1spin4win’s games to Plati+ extensive portfolio, enhancing the reach and operational efficiency of both studios in diverse markets.

Tanya Pisarchuk, sales manager at 1spin4win, said: “We are delighted to bring 1spin4win’s classic slot games to the Plati+ platform, reaching new audiences across Latin America and Eastern Europe. This partnership with Platipus allows us to enhance our global presence and connect with a wider range of players who value well-balanced, engaging slot experiences.”

Stanislav Mykhailov, COO at Platipus, added: “We’re thrilled to welcome 1spin4win’s impressive game lineup to Plati+. Their approach to classic slots is an ideal addition, and we’re excited to see our operators and players benefit from this collaboration.”