EGT was distinguished with several prizes from the BEGE Awards 2023

The prizes are an inspiration and incentive for the company to keep on striving for excellence.

EGT received awards in the “Supplier of the Year” and “Jackpot Concept of the Year” categories and the company’s CEO was acknowledged as “Executive of the year”.

Press release.- EGT reaped great success at this year’s edition of the BEGE Awards, taking 3 prizes from the competition. At a ceremony held at Club Black & White at Grand Hotel Millennium in Sofia on 21 November, the Bulgarian manufacturer of gaming equipment received awards in the “Supplier of the Year” and “Jackpot Concept of the Year” categories and the company’s CEO Vladimir Dokov was acknowledged as “Executive of the year”.

He shared: “This award is an honour to me. It is proof that when working with dedication, enthusiasm and with a team of ambitious and creative professionals who carry innovation in their DNA, you can accomplish even the boldest business projects.”

The “Supplier of the Year” award went to EGT because of the large number of installations of its products during the past year and the company’s overall contribution to the development of the gaming industry not only in Bulgaria and the region but also on a global level.

The Bulgarian manufacturer won the “Jackpot Concept of the Year” award thanks to the latest jackpot solutions in its portfolio Supreme Combo Link and Ultra Tap Link. Both of them stand out with fascinating games with beautiful designs and original concepts, offering players numerous bonuses and chances of winning, thus elevating their gaming experience to the next level.

“The BEGE Awards competition is a benchmark for achievements of the companies in the gaming industry and we are proud that EGT has been honoured with all these prizes this year”, said Mr. Dokov. “They are an inspiration and incentive for us to keep on striving for excellence.”