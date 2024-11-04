Betpremium enrichs its portfolio with EGT Digital’s games 

EGT Digital has signed a new partnership deal in Italy with Betpremium.

Press release.- EGT Digital’s slot content is now available on one more betting site with great potential in Italy – Betpremium. Thanks to the Bulgarian provider’s collaboration with the well-known local gaming aggregator Microgame now its customers have at their disposal popular titles from the jackpot bestsellers Bell Link, High Cash and Clover Chance.

Zornitsa Boncheva, regional manager for the country at EGT, said: “We are very happy that our games keep on gaining momentum in the Italian online market.

“We owe our success here to a large extent to our partner Microgame, whom we would like to thank again for giving us the opportunity to reach so many local players and provide them with the high-quality products they deserve. We also thank the operator Betpremium for their trust in us. I am confident that we will fully meet and even exceed their expectations and will attract many new customers to their online casino.”

Domenica Boccuzzi, casino manager at Betpremium, also gave a positive comment on the cooperation: “We are delighted to collaborate with a leader in land-based and online gaming like EGT. Now we will be able to offer our users an even wider range of games, while ensuring a safe, fun and cutting-edge gaming experience. This partnership is set to push the boundaries of innovation in the gambling sector, combining the best technologies and platforms to provide a final product that meets the needs of the increasingly demanding audience.”