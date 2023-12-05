EGT won two prizes at the Golden Spades Awards 2023

The event was held for the first time ever on 21 November at the Hyatt Regency Sofia Hotel and handed out awards in ten categories.

The company was recognized as the “Most Successful Bulgarian Company Abroad of the Year” and received “Debut of the Year” for its Bell Link.

Press release.- Euro Games Technology was honoured with 2 prizes from the Golden Spades Awards 2023 competition. The event, which was organized by the Association of Organizers of Gambling Games and Activities in Bulgaria with the support of Betnews.bg., was held for the first time ever on 21 November at the Hyatt Regency Sofia Hotel and handed out awards in ten categories.

EGT was recognized as the “Most Successful Bulgarian Company Abroad of the Year” because it is the largest manufacturer of gaming equipment in Bulgaria, which has 28 international offices on 5 continents. The company closed a lot of deals in 2023 and significantly increased its presence in numerous countries, with its developments currently represented in over 100 markets globally.

See also: EGT was distinguished with several prizes from the BEGE Awards 2023

The second award that EGT received was “Debut of the Year” for its Bell Link. This jackpot solution has been reaping success after success since its very first installations. During the past year, Bell Link conquered many new markets, where it immediately became a favourite of local players, and earned the title of absolute bestseller in the portfolio of EGT.