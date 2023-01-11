EGT’s Bell Link is already in Maxbet Casino in Zagreb

Visitors of Max Bet Casino in Zagreb can enjoy the 10 fascinating titles of the jackpot.

One more successful installation of Bell Link in Max Bet Casino in Zagreb, Croatia.

Press release.- Soon after the first installation of EGT‘s Bell Link in Max Bet Casino in Zadar, the casino operator equipped one more of its gaming establishments with the top-performing jackpot solution of the Bulgarian manufacturer.

Now the visitors of Max Bet Casino in Zagreb can enjoy the 10 fascinating titles of the jackpot, among which are the widely popular 20 Super Hot, Burning Hot, Shining Crown, and Vampire Night. It is again presented in the highly-potential G 32-32 VIP slot cabinet.

Representatives of Max Bet Casino confirmed that Bell Link has shown an excellent performance in this venue as well. EGT’s jackpot is among the most preferred gaming propositions by players and the G 32-32 VIP machines have immediately won their hearts with their stylish and ergonomic design, including a multimedia chair that allows full control of the gaming experience.

“This installation once again proves that the Croatian gaming audience highly evaluates EGT’s products and we look forward to providing the customers of Max Bet with more of our attractive new developments in the near future,” concluded Milen Dimitrov, director of EGT Croatia.

