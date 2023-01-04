EGT has been nominated in Casino Supplier of the year category in GGA London 2023

The Bulgarian company have made a lot of installations of its new products in a lot of gaming establishments around the world.

Press release.- Euro Games Technology has been shortlisted in the Casino Supplier of the year category in the 6th consecutive edition of Global Gaming Awards London 2023 (GGA). The competition rewards the top performers in the gaming industry during the previous 12 months.

EGT received the nomination because of its significant contribution to creating an exceptional and dynamic gaming floor. The Bulgarian company had recorded a very successful year, having made a lot

of installations of its new products in a lot of gaming establishments around the world. Among the developments with the best results is the jackpot Bell Link. It quickly gained momentum with its captivating titles and its numerous options for additional winnings and bonuses.

2 Happy Hits, High Cash and Cai Fu Tian Jiang jackpot systems also debuted in 2022. They made a great impression on the players with their single games on exotic themes and multiple options for winning and entertainment. 9 Crystal Bonanza is one more jackpot solution of EGT’s portfolio that will unfold its potential in the near future.

Following the latest trends in design and offering ultimate comfort, especially the VIP models, equipped with multimedia chairs, the slot machines from the newest General Series quickly became favourites of casino visitors. Compelling evidence of this fact is that for several years already some of the largest and most luxurious establishments in Mexico have had special areas, the so-called Lounges, that are supplied only with EGT equipment, a large part of which are the machines from this line.

“We are very happy that we received a nomination in Casino Supplier of the year category because our portfolio includes a rich variety of well-established gaming products and services that enjoy recognition from the industry experts on a global level”, shared Nadia Popova, VP Sales & Marketing at EGT.

The Global Gaming Awards London is powered by B2B-gaming publications Gambling Insider and gives prizes in 16 categories, which cover both the land-based and digital aspects of the industry. The judging panel consists of C-level executives from the biggest and most notable gaming companies, including manufacturers, suppliers, casino operators, and experts. KPMG ensures the transparency and fairness of the voting process. The winners will be announced on 6th February.