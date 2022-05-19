EGT Interactive is excited to attend Future Gaming Expo in Belgrade

EGT Interactive team is attending the Future Gaming Expo from May 31 to June 23 in Belgrade, Serbia.

Press release.- The EGT Interactive team is thrilled to attend Future Gaming Expo from May 31 to June 2 2022 in Belgrade, Serbia. The team is looking forward to meeting the partners and delegates at stand Y1 to talk more about the company’s new name and products.

The provider’s portfolio is enriching with new captivating games, intriguing features and entertaining gameplay. Everyone attending can enjoy not only the classic casino games but the modern slots and the new titles from the Live Casino platform. Some of the products you can try on Stand Y1 are 20 Golden Coins, Diamond Plus, Fruity Time, Hot Deco, Orient Story and many more.

Ivo Georgiev, the Managing Director of EGT Interactive, commented: “We are excited to join Future Gaming Expo to share more about our company’s evolution and new products. Come to stand Y1 to catch up with our team!”

