EGT Digital’s slot games make their Greek debut with Stoiximan

EGT Digital’s games are now available to Greek players on Stoiximan, which is operated by Kaizen Gaming.

Press release.- Soon after EGT Digital received a licence to operate in the Greek market, the Bulgarian provider’s games became available to local players.

The first gaming platform in the country that offers them is Stoiximan, which is operated by Kaizen Gaming, one of the biggest GameTech companies in the world. Now its visitors have the opportunity to try their luck with the bestselling jackpots Bell Link, Single Progressive Jackpot, High Cash and Clover Chance.

Vangelis Dedoulis, director of product, gaming & rewards at Kaizen Gaming, said: “I believe that our partnership with EGT Digital will continue to be very fruitful.

“The Bulgarian provider’s slots are widely popular among our customers in Romania and Bulgaria, so the next logical step was to offer them to another market. I am confident that they will prove to be a big hit with Greek gaming enthusiasts too.”

Tsvetomira Drumeva, head of sales at EGT Digital, also shared her excitement about the collaboration: “It is a pleasure for us that the first gaming platform to present our gaming content to local players is the leading brand Stoiximan.

“Over the next 4 months, our games will be available exclusively there, which will guarantee us a very strong market position and pave the way for more successes in the future.”