EGT Digital and Hollywoodbets: Another high potential partnership in South Africa

Customers can try their luck with some of the Bulgarian company’s titles.

EGT Digital’s slots are now live on Hollywoodbets, one of the largest local betting sites.

Press release.- EGT Digital, together with its primary distributor for South Africa Intelligent Gaming, closed another agreement for the country, thanks to which the provider’s slots are now live on one of the largest local betting sites – Hollywoodbets.

Its customers have the opportunity to try their luck with some of the most exciting titles in the Bulgarian company’s portfolio. Along with classic and well-known games like Zodiac Wheel and Amazons’ Battle at their disposal are also recent additions like 100 Lucky Hat, 10 Crystal Wish, as well as Sugartime, including cascading reels and a Buy-in feature.

Wayde Dorkin, head of product at Hollywoodbets, said: “EGT Digital’s games fit perfectly with our concept of offering innovative and diverse gaming content where every type of player can find what they’re looking for. I am glad to say that their performance so far is excellent and currently Sugartime 10 Shining Diamonds are among the most played titles on our site.”

Tsvetomira Drumeva, head of sales at EGT Digital, added: “Hollywoodbets is а major player in South Africa, and we are pleased to be one of their providers of high-quality gaming content. I am confident that this partnership will bring many benefits to both sides: it will further strengthen the operator’s leadership positions in the local market, while making our games popular among the domestic gaming audience and paving the way for more successful collaborations in the near future.”