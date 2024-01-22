EGT Digital partners with Betsson Group in Croatia

The games from EGT Digital are now live in the popular Croatian online casino www.rizk.hr.

Through the partnership, EGT Digital’s jackpot bestsellers are now live in the popular Croatian online casino www.rizk.hr.

Press release.- EGT Digital has announced a new partnership with Betsson Group, thanks to which the games from the jackpot bestsellers Bell Link, Clover Chance, High Cash and Single Progressive are now live in the popular Croatian online casino www.rizk.hr.

Tsvetomira Drumeva, head of sales at EGT Digital, said: “We are very proud of this deal. The Croatian market has great potential for our slots, which are already well-known here, and this collaboration will help us increase our popularity among the local gaming audience and establish ourselves as one of the preferred gaming software providers.”

See also: South Africa welcomes EGT Digital’s game portfolio

Božo Matić, country manager at Betsson Croatia, also shared that he has high expectations regarding the partnership: “As a leading online casino, we must always keep up with the trends and offer the most innovative and attractive gaming content. EGT Digital’s titles immediately caught our customers’ attention and they are currently among the most played slots on our site.”