EGT Digital’s games debut in North Macedonia

EGT Digital partnered with the North Macedonian operatоr MEGAWIN.

Press release.- EGT Digital has announced a new partnership with the popular North Macedonian operatоr MEGAWIN by which the company’s content is already available to the local gaming audience. The visitors to their site now can try their luck with the titles from the top performers Bell Link, Clover Chance, Single Progressive, and High Cash.

Tsvetomira Drumeva, head of sales at EGT Digital, said: “We are very glad to collaborate with such a reputable online casino like MEGAWIN.

“This cooperation will allow us to present our slots to numerous domestic players and will pave the way for us to the rest of the main operators in the country.”

Vlado Petkovski, chief coordinator of Interdepartmental Affairs at MEGAWIN.mk, also gave a positive evaluation of the partnership with the Bulgarian company: “Our top priority is working with well-established gaming content providers, so we can constantly update our portfolio with innovative and fresh content.

“That’s why we decided to integrate EGT Digital’s games, some of which are very popular among local players thanks to their land-based versions. I believe that in the near future, it will offer us many more attractive games to both diversify the choice of our current customers and attract new ones.”